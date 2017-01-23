Entertainment Weekly

SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2017: Who should win?

@ml_boardman

Posted on

Xinhua/Zhang Chaoqun via Getty Images

Stars will hit Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium Sunday for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards. The annual event will honor the year’s best in film and television, paying tribute to nominated movies like La La LandMoonlight, and Manchester by the Sea, and nominated small-screen productions like The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, The Crown, and Stranger Things.

So just who will take home gold at the end of the star-studded night? Make your predictions by casting your vote in EW’s polls of the TV and film categories, ahead.

