Watch Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson begin Pitch Perfect 3 rehearsals with the Bellas

They’re back, pitches.

The Pitch Perfect 3 cast has begun work on the next film about the Barden Bellas, and shared some rehearsal footage over the weekend from their first day back.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the Bellas can be seen in the video rehearsing a dance number and sharing their excitement to be back together again. Wilson even used a quote from Fat Amy to let fans know how everything was going: “Day 1…what can I say? Crushed it.”

Pitch Perfect 3, directed by Trish Sie, hits theaters Dec. 22. See the rehearsal footage above and head here for everything else we know about the movie.