Nina Dobrev celebrated her birthday with a La La Land-themed party

Nina Dobrev’s birthday celebration was a lovely night indeed, complete with a La La Land-themed party.

The actress celebrated her 28th birthday in Los Angeles on Saturday and posted pictures of the festivities to Instagram. The bash was a joint birthday party between her and polo player Ronnie Bacardi, who were collectively turning 60. Dobrev showed her love for the hit movie-musical by dressing up as Emma Stone’s character, Mia, donning a blue dress like the one she wears during the musical number “Someone in the Crowd.”

By the looks of the guest list, the night was a city of stars. Hidden Figures actor Glen Powell channeled Ryan Gosling in a dapper suit and even reenacted an iconic pose from the movie with the birthday girl. Julianne Hough also dressed as Mia with a nod to the character’s yellow dress from the “A Lovely Night” scene. Other guests included Derek Hough and Aaron Paul.

See photos of the party below:

Nailed it 🎯 #LALALAND A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

👯 A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

We went back in time. Celebrated my birthday and the beautiful city we love and live in. #LALALAND A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:37pm PST