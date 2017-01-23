Entertainment Weekly

Nina Dobrev celebrated her birthday with a La La Land-themed party

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Nina Dobrev’s birthday celebration was a lovely night indeed, complete with a La La Land-themed party.

The actress celebrated her 28th birthday in Los Angeles on Saturday and posted pictures of the festivities to Instagram. The bash was a joint birthday party between her and polo player Ronnie Bacardi, who were collectively turning 60. Dobrev showed her love for the hit movie-musical by dressing up as Emma Stone’s character, Mia, donning a blue dress like the one she wears during the musical number “Someone in the Crowd.”

By the looks of the guest list, the night was a city of stars. Hidden Figures actor Glen Powell channeled Ryan Gosling in a dapper suit and even reenacted an iconic pose from the movie with the birthday girl. Julianne Hough also dressed as Mia with a nod to the character’s yellow dress from the “A Lovely Night” scene. Other guests included Derek Hough and Aaron Paul.

See photos of the party below:

Nailed it 🎯 #LALALAND

👯

We went back in time. Celebrated my birthday and the beautiful city we love and live in. #LALALAND

City of stars 🎶🎶 #lalaland #ninasthemedbirthdayparty #brotherfromthesamemother #yellowlexi

