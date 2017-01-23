Caitlin Carver to play Nancy Kerrigan in I, Tonya

Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding has met her match in Caitlin Carver. The Paper Towns actress has been cast as Harding’s on-ice rival Nancy Kerrigan in the biopic I, Tonya, EW has confirmed.

Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl) is directing the movie, which centers on in the infamous 1994 plot to hobble Kerrigan a month before the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. Harding, a former U.S. figure skating champion, was accused of conspiring with her ex-husband and her bodyguard to hire an assailant to club Kerrigan’s knee in an effort to eliminate her from competition. The assault bruised Kerrigan, who went on to win silver at the Olympics, while Harding placed eighth and later pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution in the attack.

A 24-year-old Alabama native, Carver recently appeared in Warren Beatty’s film Rules Don’t Apply and on the TV series NCIS and Timeless.

Also new to the I, Tonya cast are McKenna Grace, who will play Harding as a girl, and Bojana Novakovic, who will play Harding’s coach Dody Teachman. They join an ensemble that includes Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Paul Walter, and Julianne Nicholson. Steven Rogers wrote the script and is producing alongside Robbie, Bryan Unkeless, and Tom Ackerley. Production on the film began last week.

Deadline Hollywood first reported Carver’s casting.