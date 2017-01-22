The Big Sick with Kumail Nanjiani lands at Amazon in $12 million sale

The Big Sick made a big impression at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. EW has learned the film, written by husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, was purchased by Amazon Studios for about $12 million this weekend.
“#TheBigSickMovie is both proud and honored to now be a part of the @amazon family,” the film’s Twitter account wrote in a statement.
Variety first reported the news of the acquisition, which comes on the heels of the film’s Friday premiere and marks one of the largest sales in the history of Sundance.
The Big Sick is directed by Michael Showalter and centers on a Pakistani-American comedian whose relationship with his girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) is on the verge of dismantling over cultural differences, further stirred by a health crisis. Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Bo Burnham, Aidy Bryant, and Kurt Braunohler also star, while Judd Apatow produced the film with Barry Mendel.
Critics at Sundance called The Big Sick “incredibly unique,” “tender,” and “the first home run” from the festival year.
Star Trek’s John Cho and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also praised The Big Sick on Twitter.