The Big Sick with Kumail Nanjiani lands at Amazon in $12 million sale

The Big Sick made a big impression at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. EW has learned the film, written by husband-and-wife duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, was purchased by Amazon Studios for about $12 million this weekend.

“#TheBigSickMovie is both proud and honored to now be a part of the @amazon family,” the film’s Twitter account wrote in a statement.

Variety first reported the news of the acquisition, which comes on the heels of the film’s Friday premiere and marks one of the largest sales in the history of Sundance.

The Big Sick is directed by Michael Showalter and centers on a Pakistani-American comedian whose relationship with his girlfriend (Zoe Kazan) is on the verge of dismantling over cultural differences, further stirred by a health crisis. Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Bo Burnham, Aidy Bryant, and Kurt Braunohler also star, while Judd Apatow produced the film with Barry Mendel.

#TheBigSickMovie is both proud and honored to now be a part of the @amazon family. https://t.co/jJGyfIxzEl via @thr — The Big Sick (@TheBigSickMovie) January 22, 2017

Critics at Sundance called The Big Sick “incredibly unique,” “tender,” and “the first home run” from the festival year.

Oh, man, THE BIG SICK is so good. I laughed, cried and, most importantly, somehow forgot about Trump for two hours. #sundance — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 21, 2017

THE BIG SICK is the first home run I’ve seen at Sundance. Tons of big laughs and super emotional to boot. MVP: Ray Romano — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 21, 2017

THE BIG SICK is a little long, but it's hard to quibble when the film is so funny and charming. #sundance — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) January 21, 2017

Star Trek’s John Cho and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn also praised The Big Sick on Twitter.

Follow up: The Big Sick is so funny and honest and brutal. I'll go see it again with you later when it comes out in theaters. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) January 21, 2017