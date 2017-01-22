Taraji P. Henson, Jim Parsons buy out theaters for free Hidden Figures screenings

Taraji P. Henson and Jim Parsons are paying it forward.

After audiences catapulted their crowd-pleasing hit Hidden Figures to No. 1 at the domestic box office for two consecutive weeks, its stars have taken turns buying out screenings of the film and offering the tickets to low-income moviegoers.

According to an email obtained by The A.V. Club, Henson, who lives in Chicago, wanted to “share the film with people in her adopted hometown who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to see it,” and bought out a 2 p.m. show at the city’s AMC Ford City 14 location.

When reached for comment, theater staff told EW that Henson purchased the theater’s largest auditorium, which boasts 211 seats — 210 of which were filled for the presentation.

Octavia Spencer, widely considered to be in the running to receive her second best supporting actress Oscar nomination for her work on the film, previously provided free tickets to Los Angelenos over the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend.

Via her Twitter account, Spencer also thanked Hidden Figures costar Jim Parsons Friday for reportedly giving away tickets to a Houston showing of the prospective awards contender.

“I work w/ the most generous people. thx #jimparsons,” she wrote.

Hidden Figures, which has grossed $84.3 million in North America thus far, is now playing in theaters nationwide.