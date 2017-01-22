The latest Power Rangers trailer just got a Mighty Morphin makeover.

YouTube user Sebastian Hughes recut footage from the movie reboot in the style of the opening credits to ’90s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. That means fans can watch Bryan Cranston’s Zordon recruit five teenagers with attitude while enjoying that nostalgic adrenaline-pumping theme music.

Directed by Dean Israelite, the new Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery as Red Ranger Jason, Naomi Scott as Pink Ranger Kimberly, RJ Cyler as Blue Ranger Billy, Becky G. as Yellow Ranger Trini, and Ludi Lin as Black Ranger Zack. These troubled teens are assembled by Zordon to defend Angel Grove against the intergalactic sorceress known as Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks).

The Power Rangers trailers also revealed Rita’s new (more craggy) Putty Patrol, Goldar, and the Rangers’ new Zords.

The film opens in theaters March 24. Watch the trailer remix above.