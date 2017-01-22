Ewan McGregor replaces Charlie Hunnam in romantic drama Zoe

The cast of Zoe just endured a major shake-up.

EW has confirmed two-time Golden Globe nominee Ewan McGregor will replace Sons of Anarchy topliner Charlie Hunnam in the upcoming Drake Doremus-directed romantic drama Zoe, due to scheduling conflicts.

Costarring Blue is the Warmest Color actress Léa Seydoux, Zoe reportedly revolves around a pair of colleagues who, at their revolutionary research lab, design special technology to enhance their love lives.

McGregor will next be seen in two films opening on March 17: Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, in which he voices Lumière, and Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel T2. He is also scheduled to appear on the third season of FX’s Fargo in April.

Doremus previously helmed and co-wrote the Felicity Jones/Anton Yelchin drama Like Crazy, which debuted to solid critical reviews and won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

Deadline which first broke the news Sunday, reports the film, penned by The Beauty Inside‘s Rich Greenberg with Stuart Ford’s IM Global financing, is scheduled to shoot in Montreal in April. Scott Free’s Michael Pruss will produce alongside Robert George and Doremus, who’s currently prepping for the debut of his Sundance acquisition title Newness in Park City.