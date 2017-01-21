Emily Browning croons in teaser for Golden Exits

Official Sundance 2015 selection Golden Exits dropped a teaser that simplifies the Brooklyn experience.

Writer and director Alex Ross Perry’s upcoming drama follows Nick — played by the Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz — and his comfortable existence in Brooklyn. Working for his father-in-law, Nick’s normal day-to-day routine is disrupted when young Naomi (Emily Browning) enters as his assistant.

The tease features Browning crooning, “I’m back / back in the New York groove,” which channels the similar subtle tone of Perry’s 2014 film Listen Up Philip. The film also stars Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman, Chloe Sevigny, and Analeigh Tipton.

Watch the teaser above.