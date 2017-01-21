See Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison in The Current War

It’s electrifying: Here’s a first look at Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison in The Current War.

Directed by Alfonso Gomez Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), The Current War focuses on the rivalry between Edison and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) as the two men race to “create a marketable and sustainable electricity system” in 19th century America.

In addition to Cumberbatch and Shannon, the film stars Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Matthew Macfadyen (Anna Karenina), Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game), and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men Apocalypse) as Nikola Tesla.

“Edison and Westinghouse’s rivalry is the ultimate tale of competition driving ingenuity,” Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, said in a statement about the film last year. “Theirs was a battle of intellect, a race of creativity and technological innovation that we see echoed in the self-made inventors dominating spaces like Silicon Valley. We’re thrilled to start filming and to share this historical rivalry with audiences everywhere.”

The Weinstein Company will distribute The Current War, though no release date has been set.