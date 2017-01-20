Trump accidentally quotes Bane during inauguration speech

At least, we’re assuming it was accidental.

A line in Donald Trump’s inauguration speech perfectly echoed a Batman supervillain.

The 45th U.S. president pledged that power is now being given “back to you, the people” during his inauguration speech on Friday.

“Today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump said.

That’s rather spot-on quote from The Dark Knight Rises, when Bane tells Gotham City, “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you, the people.”

Check out the comparison below:

Too bad Trump’s echoed line wasn’t from The Joker, or Mark Hamill would have been all over this.