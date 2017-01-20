Michael Keaton's favorite The Founder scenes were his character's most vicious

Micheal Keaton’s character in The Founder isn’t a bad guy, but it’s the “unscrupulous” things he says and does that interest Keaton the most.

“I loved his work ethic, I loved his vision, I loved his enthusiasm and his drive and his focus,” the actor said during a SiriusXM town hall discussion with PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle. But later on when the character becomes increasingly more sour, Keaton said that’s when the role becomes “really, really interesting as a human being and kind of mind-blowing.”

Keaton portrays Ray Kroc, the man who didn’t start McDonald’s, but transformed it into a thriving empire by what some would say nefarious means — especially in the end when he spitefully builds a rival McDonald’s restaurant directly across the street from the original.

Watch the full SiriusXM Town Hall with the cast of The Founder, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) here. Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“It’s such an odd occupation I have when you go, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll do that on screen in front of millions and millions of people,'” Keaton joked. “I showed up everyday on set going, ‘Hey, John, when’s that scene when I get to say I’m gonna stick a hose down your throat and watch you drown? I’m looking forward to that.'”

The actor was joined by The Founder director John Lee Hancock and fellow cast members Nick Offerman, B.J. Novak, and Patrick Wilson during the town hall.

Watch a clip from the discussion in the video above, and catch Cagle’s full interview with the cast on EW Radio (SiriusXM ch. 105) beginning Friday.