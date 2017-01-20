Michael Keaton and Patrick Wilson work together to build out McDonald’s in the biopic The Founder, but the two have another sense of camaraderie.

PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle asked Keaton and Wilson during a SiriusXM town hall about playing supervillains in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Aquaman, respectively. Not that either could talk about much, except Keaton reveals how much his villainous Vulture resonates.

“The character actually has more relevance. I know there’s this issue that comes up about how timely The Founder is, in terms of where we are now in this country. My character, actually, is, if not more relevant — and I’m not going to say more than that,” Keaton tells Cagle. “There’s a B-story to this guy that’s kind of really interesting and really relevant. I would be lying if I said that’s why I took it, but as we talked about it and did, I went, ‘Whoa, there’s some layers to this guy.’ … This director’s [Jon Watts] is a very bright guy, and he wanted to bring this issue out. A lot of people are going to like him more than they probably want to, would be my guess.”

Meanwhile, Wilson had less to say about the Ocean Master, other than detailing him as Aquaman’s half-brother. “It’s nice to don the tights every now and then,” the Watchmen actor said. That led to a mini-challenge from Keaton: “Vulture will destroy you, Ocean Master.”

Fortunately, Nick Offerman was there to defuse the supervillain beef. “All right, take it easy, guys,” he said. “We’re all pals here.”

