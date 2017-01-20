Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Kristen Stewart addresses Donald Trump's 2012 tweets about her

Posted on

C Flanigan/FilmMagic; Alex Wong/Getty Images

A version of this article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Kristen Stewart is responding to President Donald Trump’s 2012 tweets about her personal life when she was one-half of America’s bloodsucking sweethearts.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f‑‑‑ing crazy,” Stewart told Variety in Park City, Utah, as part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, just hours after the swearing-in ceremony in the nation’s capital.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” added the Come Swim star, who does not have a Twitter account.

In October 2012, Trump tweeted a series of comments pertaining to Stewart’s romance with then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who costarred in the Twilight films. “Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart,” he said in one tweet. “In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.”

“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart said about how the 45th president’s tweets make her feel in present day. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Come Swim marks Stewart’s directorial debut film, and is described as a “diptych of one man’s day,” telling his story of heartache across “half impressionist and half realist portraits,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW