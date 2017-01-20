A version of this article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Kristen Stewart is responding to President Donald Trump’s 2012 tweets about her personal life when she was one-half of America’s bloodsucking sweethearts.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f‑‑‑ing crazy,” Stewart told Variety in Park City, Utah, as part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, just hours after the swearing-in ceremony in the nation’s capital.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane,” added the Come Swim star, who does not have a Twitter account.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

In October 2012, Trump tweeted a series of comments pertaining to Stewart’s romance with then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, who costarred in the Twilight films. “Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart,” he said in one tweet. “In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.”

“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart said about how the 45th president’s tweets make her feel in present day. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Come Swim marks Stewart’s directorial debut film, and is described as a “diptych of one man’s day,” telling his story of heartache across “half impressionist and half realist portraits,” according to Entertainment Weekly.