Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit riots movie gets August release date

Kathryn Bigelow has been assembling a cast for her still untitled Detroit riots movie, and now it has a release date: The film will open later this year on Aug. 4, as 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1967 riots.

Annapurna Pictures announced the date in a press release for its new distribution and marketing branch, with Bigelow’s project serving as the production company’s inaugural release.

Directed by Bigelow and written by Mark Boal, the film is described as “a crime drama set against the backdrop of Detroit’s 1967 riots.”

Star Wars: Episode VIII‘s John Boyega leads an immense cast that includes Anthony Mackie, John Krasinski, Jason Mitchell, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Ben O’Toole, Chris Chalk, Nathan Davis Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Austin Hébert, Joseph David-Jones, Malcolm David Kelley, Jacob Latimore, Hannah Murray, Algee Smith, Peyton Alex Smith, Jeremy Strong, Ephraim Sykes, and Leon Thomas III.

Annapurna President Marc Weinstock, who will oversee the new distribution operation, said in a statement, “Kathryn’s UNTITLED DETROIT PROJECT is exemplary of the type of films we will be distributing. I couldn’t be more confident in the team we are establishing to distribute and market the film in a way that is as creative and masterful as her film is.”

“Megan [Ellison] has been such a huge supporter of filmmakers as a producer and the fact that she is now offering a full-fledged distribution and marketing home run by such innovative and creative executives is great news to all of us,” Bigelow said. “I am thrilled to be working with them.”