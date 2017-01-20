It is hard to imagine Jerry Seinfeld bombing onstage. But he has! The comedian recalls the experience of hearing the sound of one hand clapping in a clip from the new documentary, Dying Laughing. Directed by Paul Toogood and Lloyd Stanton, the film finds a host of funny folks, including Seinfeld, Billy Connolly, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Jerry Lewis, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, and the late Garry Shandling, talking about their experiences as stand-up comics

Watch the trailer for Dying Laughing below and that Seinfeld-featuring clip, exclusively above.

Dying Laughing is being released in the U.S. in theaters, on demand, and digitally on Feb. 24.