Cult of Chucky star Fiona Dourif has posted a number of behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram since shooting on the horror sequel began in Winnipeg a few weeks back. One person absent from those photos? The possessed puppet himself: Chucky. That drought ended yesterday — well, sort of — when Dourif posted an image of franchise overlord Don Mancini directing an action sequence scene which involved the miniature maniac, or what appears to be his clothes and feet, at least. You can see that image for Curse of Chucky below and a teaser video above.

Cult of Chucky will catch up with Fiona Dourif’s character Nica Pierce at an asylum for the criminally insane where she has been confined for the past four years. She is erroneously convinced that she, and not the Brad Dourif-voiced Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when Nica’s psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begin to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her, he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Cult of Chucky is written and directed by Mancini, who co-wrote the original film and both wrote and directed the last two movies in the series — 2004’s Seed of Chucky and 2013’s Curse of Chucky. The new film will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD this fall, in time for Halloween.