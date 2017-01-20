Al Gore addressed his meeting with Donald Trump and the incoming president’s views on climate change during the premiere of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power at Utah’s Sundance Film Festival on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to protect the confidence of that conversation in case I need some more. It’s not the last conversation,” Gore told those in attendance of his meeting with Trump, which took place in December. “I’ll tell you over the years there have been a lot of people who started out as deniers and changed over time. Whether he will or not remains to be seen, in a lot of different statements. I’m not going to go into any specifics of the conversation out of respect for that.”

Last year, Gore said of his sit down with Trump, “I had a lengthy and very productive session with the president-elect. It was a sincere search for areas of common ground. I had a meeting beforehand with Ivanka Trump. The bulk of the time was with the president-elect, Donald Trump. I found it an extremely interesting conversation, and to be continued.”

On Thursday night, Gore explained he didn’t want to say anything further about Trump because of the sensitivities around he presidential office. “I went for eight years as Vice President never divulging conversations with President Clinton. I’m more comfortable not giving you a read out of the specifics. Two days after that meeting he appointed someone to head the EPA who I don’t think should be heading the EPA, but this story has many chapters yet to unfold here.”

Trump’s pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, raised red flags among climate change experts and activists. According to CNN, Pruitt said during testimony before the Senate Committee of Environment and Public Works, “Science tells us the climate is changing and human activity in some matter impacts that change. The ability to measure and pursue the degree and the extent of that impact and what to do about it are subject to continuing debate and dialogue.”

However, Pruitt also wrote in a 2016 article for the National Review that climate change scientists “continue to disagree about the degree and extent of global warming and its connection to the actions of mankind.” Trump, soon to be inaugurated as president on Friday, previously called climate change a “hoax” invented by the Chinese.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

“We have the capacity to rise above our limitations,” Gore said at Sundance. “Whether or not Donald Trump, inaugurated tomorrow, will take the kind of approach that continues this progress, we’ll have to see. But let me reiterate: no one person can stop this. It’s too big now. We’re shifting. We are going to win this.”

Watch Gore’s statements below.

Some reporters at the premiere called the film “inspiring,” “personal,” and “heartbreaking,” and Gore himself “justifiably angry.”

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL is infuriating, stressful and terrifying yet somehow ultimately inspiring. Al Gore gets fiery this time! #Sundance — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 20, 2017

'An Inconvenient Sequel' is much more personal, and better for it. Gore is passionate and, justifiably, angry. #Sundance2017 — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) January 20, 2017

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL: whelp, we are all doomed. #sundance — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) January 20, 2017

An Inconvenient Sequel is a heartbreaking almost post apocalyptic sequel to the 2006 doc. Al Gore, almost defeated, but he's not giving up. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) January 20, 2017

Well, if I needed another jolt of hope turning to utter despair, I got it in AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL. All things will end in Trump now — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) January 20, 2017

An Inconvenient Sequel: emotional, powerful, NEEDED. Al Gore is the definition of someone using their voice for good #Sundance pic.twitter.com/cBB9N5S6MV — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) January 20, 2017

An Inconvenient Sequel opens in theaters on July 28.