More than 10 years after the release of Al Gore’s Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, the former U.S. vice president is once again bringing climate change to the big screen.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power premiered Thursday night at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and now, the new film has released its first clip. In it, Gore addresses a short segment from the original Inconvenient Truth, in which a computer model showed how New York City was expected to flood in the wake of rising sea levels. Gore says that many of the film’s critics dismissed this as “ridiculous” and a “terrible exaggeration,” only for the city to experience devastating floods during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

An Inconvenient Sequel premiered to a standing ovation the night before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and in an audience Q&A, Gore spoke about the future of climate change under the Trump administration — especially because Trump has previously dismissed concerns about global warming.

“We have the capacity to rise above our limitations,” Gore told the audience. “Whether or not Donald Trump, inaugurated tomorrow, will take the kind of approach that continues this progress, we’ll have to see. But let me reiterate: No one person can stop this. It’s too big now. We’re shifting. We are going to win this.”

An Inconvenient Sequel will hit theaters on July 28. Watch the first clip above.