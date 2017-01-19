Singin’ in the Rain meets La La Land in fan-edited trailer

La La Land director Damien Chazelle hasn’t been shy about citing the influences for his musical spectacular, from the Technicolor style of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg to the rich colors of An Affair to Remember. But perhaps the most obvious inspiration for the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-starring film is another musical about the ups and downs of pursuing your Hollywood dreams: Singin’ in the Rain.

Now, a fan-edited trailer (above) mashes up La La Land with its 1952 counterpart, splicing together Singin’ in the Rain scenes of Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor as “City of Stars” plays in the background. It turns out that watching Kelly gleefully dance through the rainy streets of Los Angeles fits perfectly with Gosling’s piano-heavy tune.

After Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, Gosling paid tribute to the late star at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where he praised her work in Singin’ in the Rain and the influence she had on La La Land.

“I wish I could have said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work,” he said. “She was an inspiration to us every day — we watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration, [she was] a truly unparalleled talent. So, thank you to her for all of that inspiration.”