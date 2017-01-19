Melanie Lynskey is tired of 'a--holes' in I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore trailer

Your writer would watch anything which starred the actor Macon Blair, who was so great in director Jeremy Saulnier’s terrific Blue Ruin and the same filmmaker’s even better Green Room. Now, Blair himself has gotten behind the camera for his directorial debut, I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, which receives its world premiere Thursday night at the Sundance Film Festival, and will play on Netflix later in the year.

The film stars Melanie Lynskey as Ruth, a nursing assistant suffering a crisis of existential despair. When her house is burgled, Ruth discovers a renewed sense of purpose in tracking down the thieves. Accompanied by her obnoxious martial-arts-enthusiast neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood), they soon find themselves dangerously out of their depth against a pack of degenerate criminals.

Watch the trailer for I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, above.