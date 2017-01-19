Guillermo del Toro teases Hellboy III talks on Twitter

Guillermo del Toro is currently in post-production on his next directorial effort, the mysterious Cold War-era fantasy The Shape of Water. The famously busy filmmaker has more projects coming up, including next year’s Pacific Rim sequel (which he’s producing) and the in-development live-action version of Pinocchio. But this week, del Toro provided an intriguing, tantalizing update on another project that has loomed on the horizon for almost a decade now: the trilogy-wrapping superhero fantasy film Hellboy III.

The first Hellboy arrived in 2004, an intriguing outlier in a year that saw two beloved superhero films (Spider-Man 2 and The Incredibles) released alongside lots of super-glop (The Punisher, Catwoman, the worst Blade). A modest hit at the box office, Hellboy was enough of a hit on DVD that it justified a sequel. Hellboy: The Golden Army arrived in theaters the same summer as Iron Man and The Dark Knight. It couldn’t compare with either film for commercial success, but like much of del Toro’s work, Golden Army inspired a passionate following in supporters. (Some weirdo still thinks it’s the best superhero movie ever made.)

Del Toro and star Ron Perlman have been open about their desire for a Hellboy threequel, and equally open about the struggle to make the movie. At various points, the production has seemed unlikely and impossible. But on Wednesday, del Toro unexpectedly brought up the topic on Twitter, where he polled followers about their desire for a new film and promised that, if 100,000 people voted, he would sit down with Perlman and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

The timing was auspicious, if you enjoy a bit of social media Kremlinology: The same day, the director also tweeted out a Variety story declaring that del Toro’s Netflix animated series Trollhunters was Dreamworks Animation’s most-watched original children’s show ever. Netflix itself doesn’t release viewership data, but del Toro has clearly enjoyed his collaboration with the streaming network, tweeting out praise just an hour before launching his poll:

Netflix is a thriving haven for artists. Quite unique! They bet on you and let you perform and support you 100% A true model! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

Could del Toro be aiming for a Netflix-sponsored relaunch of Hellboy III? It wouldn’t be the first time the streaming service has rescued a pop culture franchise from oblivion — and Netflix has been making a move into feature film production.

Maybe the timing of the tweets was just coincidental. (Del Toro does love to tweet.) But after more than 125,000 people voted in the poll, del Toro declared that he would have the promised sit-down with Perlman and Mignola.

I spoke with Ron Perlman. He's in for the sit down. Will approach Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 19, 2017

Mignola created Hellboy in 1994 and crafted stories about the character’s fantastical world for two decades, wrapping up Hellboy’s story last year. Mignola has expressed serious doubts that a third film would ever happen. Everyone has expressed serious doubts about Hellboy III. But Guillermo del Toro, bless him, will keep us posted.