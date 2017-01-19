ABCs of Death producers announce new horror anthology

Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League and producer Ant Timpson (Turbo Kid) announced Thursday they will produce a new horror anthology called The Field Guide to Evil, which is being described as “a global exploration of folklore and mythology.” Segments of the film will be directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala (Goodnight Mommy), Katrin Gebbe (Nothing Bad Can Happen), Yannis Veslemes (Norway), Ashim Ahluwalia (Miss Lovely), Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure), Can Evrenol (Baskin), and Calvin Reeder (The Rambler).

The film has also launched a campaign on First Democracy VC, a funding portal and partnership between Indiegogo and MicroVentures, which will allow members of the public to become investors in the project.

“Tim League and I have been thinking about a global folklore anthology for a few years now,” Timpson, who previously produced both ABCs of Death movies with League, said in a statement. “We’re both fascinated with the rich history in certain countries and how well-told oral folklore has evolved over centuries and across cultures. We loved the idea of approaching filmmakers whom we felt had the perfect sensibility to bring to life dark folklore from their country of origin. The tales won’t be familiar friendly fare that others have mined over the years. The filmmakers will be going down untraveled paths to explore tales that are atmospheric, disturbing, and provocative.”

“I am incredibly excited to be launching the first equity crowdfunded feature in the States,” said League. “This platform has the potential to revolutionize independent film financing and help visionary storytellers realize their dream projects.”

League talks more about The Field Guide to Evil in the video, above.