Actor-writer-director Evan Glodell made one of the most memorable directorial debuts in recent memory with his Sundance-screened 2011 romantic-drama Bellflower, a tale of love both between people and for the Mad Max franchise. Now, Glodell and his production company Coatwolf are back with Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins, an absolutely bonkers-looking project inspired by side-scrolling video games and 1980’s style action films.

Directed and written by first-time filmmaker Jonathan Keevil, the movie finds The Syndicate, an evil gang bent on world domination, summoning a secret weapon from the heavens and breaking the long-standing truce with the San Diego family by kidnapping their sister and cutting off the town’s supply of Tatsui Power-Up Drinks. Now Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins must decide whether to fight — risking their lives, family, and the future of Flat Earth — or surrender their land to save their sister. The film’s cast includes Glodell — who plays the titular Chuck Hank — Keevil, Tyler Dawson (Bellflower), David Arquette (the Scream franchise), Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars), Michael Paré (Streets of Fire), Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians) and MMA fighters Don Frye and Josh Barnett.

“Like many of our generation, we spent so much of our childhood playing these side-scrolling, beat-em-up video games that they shaped a huge part of our reality” says Glodell, in a statement. “And I think the entire team have created a truly insane film that brings that reality to life”

“We set out to recreate and pay homage to iconic sequences from fighting video games from the 1980s and 1990s but we wanted to also tell a compelling story about brotherhood and family” says Keevil. “Through a lot of blood, sweat and tears we were able to create exactly that.”

Producing the film for Coatwolf are Glodell, Keevil, Chelsea St John, and Vincent Grashaw along with Gabriel Cowen and John Suits from New Artists Alliance. Additional producers include Dallas Sonnier, under his new banner Cinestate, and Jack Heller of Assemble Media. The film will be released this summer with final details to be announced soon.

Watch the action- and violence-packed trailer for Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins exclusively above.