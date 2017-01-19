Anne Hathaway in talks to join Rebel Wilson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake

Anne Hathaway is on the verge of becoming a nasty woman.

EW has confirmed that the Academy Award-winner is in talks to star alongside Rebel Wilson in Nasty Women, a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The actresses will play dueling scam artists competing to con a naive tech prodigy out of his fortune.

Director Frank Oz’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was released in 1988 and starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as the criminal rivals.

Wilson’s involvement in the upcoming version was reported back in August, before the new title was set. The Pitch Perfect star is producing the project with Roger Birnbaum (The Magnificent Seven). Jac Schaeffer, who also penned Hathaway’s upcoming film The Shower, wrote the screenplay.

This is the latest female driven team-up for Hathaway, who is joining Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and more in Ocean’s Eight.

Deadline first reported the news.