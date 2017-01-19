How about this for a hugely weird movie premise…

In the new film Colossal, Anne Hathaway plays an unemployed woman named Gloria who is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.

Colossal is written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, whose previous films include the terrific science fiction thriller Timecrimes, and costars Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell, and Dan Stevens. The movie is the first release from Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse head honcho Tim League’s new company NEON and is slated to hit theaters on April 7. Colossal is also screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

Watch the exclusive teaser for Colossal, above.