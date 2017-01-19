Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Exclusive

Anne Hathaway controls a giant monster in 'Colossal' teaser

@clarkcollis

Posted on

How about this for a hugely weird movie premise…

In the new film ColossalAnne Hathaway plays an unemployed woman named Gloria who is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon. 

Colossal is written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, whose previous films include the terrific science fiction thriller Timecrimes, and costars Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell, and Dan Stevens. The movie is the first release from Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse head honcho Tim League’s new company NEON and is slated to hit theaters on April 7. Colossal is also screening at the Sundance Film Festival

Watch the exclusive teaser for Colossal, above.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW