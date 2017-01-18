The Belko Experiment has a killer new trailer

You could make a hilarious workplace comedy starring John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Silicon Valley cast member Josh Brener and Office Space veteran John C. McGinley. However, despite featuring all those actors — and some moments of black humor — The Belko Experiment (out March 17) is most definitely not designed to be a mirth machine.

Written by Guardians of the Galaxy auteur James Gunn and directed by Wolf Creek filmmaker Greg McLean, the movie concerns a group of co-workers who are forced into a sick game of kill-or-be-killed by sinister forces.

“Belko is an incredibly crazy script by James Gunn,” McLean told EW last year. “There’s nothing else like it. Trust me. It’s a wild, wild movie. I’m so glad I got to direct it. James was great. We have a similar sensibility over the movies we like and the references we like. So, we clicked over those things. I think he’s a great writer, but he was great fun to work with, and really respectful of me taking over the project, and directing it.”

The Belko Experiment also stars Adria Arjona and David Dastmalchian. Watch the film’s new trailer above.