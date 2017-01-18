Lisa Frank movie in the works with Air Force One producer

The rainbow-hued, unicorn-filled dreamscapes of Lisa Frank could be headed from the schoolyard to the multiplex.

The designer known for her totally ’90s school supplies and stickers is partnering with Air Force One and Dan in Real Life producer Jon Shestack to develop a hybrid live-action and animated movie inspired by her work, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Although Frank’s colorful creations aren’t known for a deep narrative component, they are instantly recognizable — not unlike, say, emojis, Peeps, or Pez dispensers.

Frank also hinted that she has big ideas for the project. “I have always wanted to do a feature film that brings the world of Lisa Frank to life,” she said in a statement. “We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning.”

Shestack added that Frank’s world “is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark. It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to?”