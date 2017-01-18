Gina Rodriguez to play the Virgin Mary in animated tale The Star

Gina Rodriguez is playing another famous virgin.

The star of TV’s Jane the Virgin will voice the Virgin Mary in The Star, Sony Pictures Animation’s take on the story of the first Christmas. Rodriguez’s casting was announced Wednesday along with several other updates about Sony’s animated slate, and soon after the actress expressed her enthusiasm for the role on social media.

“Super stoked to be playing the voice of The Virgin Mary in #TheStar animated movie,” Rodriguez tweeted. “I got this virgin mother thing down.” She added the hasghtag “#blessed.”

Rodriguez, 32, is best known for her small-screen role as Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a religious young woman whose life is upended when a doctor artificially inseminates her by accident.

In The Star, Rodriguez will join a star-studded ensemble that also includes Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Anderson, Oprah Winfrey, and Christopher Plummer. Timothy Reckart is directing the movie, which centers on a small but brave donkey (Yuen) who yearns for adventure and becomes an accidental hero in “the greatest story ever told.”

The Star is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 10.