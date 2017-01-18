Director Eric England was responsible for 2013’s nicely nasty horror film Contracted and recently wrapped on the drama Huntsville, which stars Dylan McDermott from American Horror Story and Sophie Turner from Game of Thrones. But England’s most recent release is the comedy-thriller Get the Girl, about a wealthy young man who is conned into staging a fake kidnapping in order to be a hero and win the affection of a girl with whom he is madly in love.

Get the Girl stars Justin Dobies, Elizabeth Whitson, Noah Segan, Adi Shankar, and Scout Taylor-Compton.

Watch the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip, above.

Get the Girl is out in theaters on Jan. 27.