Donald Trump lampooned with Bridget Jones spoof tweets

As Bridget Jones once told us, “it is a truth universally acknowledged that when one part of your life starts going okay, another falls spectacularly to pieces.” So when comedian Tiff Stevenson felt her life had been upturned by Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election, she turned to Twitter to stitch things back together.
Inspired by one of PEOTUS’ tweets, which she previously told Mashable rang familiar to the voice of Jones, the London-based stand-up performer created Bridget Trump’s Diary</em. The account crafts daily tweets from a fictional version of the president-elect on topics from Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech and Brexit to the repeal of Obamacare and the lack of A-list celebrities willing to participate in Trump’s inauguration ceremony — all written in Jones’ pithy style.
“January -An exceptionally bad start. Drunk tweeted Assange. Calories consumed -6,000 but mainly the hopes & dreams of the poor,” one tweet reads. Another declares: “Resolution 1: Obviously will lose twenty pounds. Number 2: Repeal Obamacare. WILL NOT borrow money off dad. N.B. Poker chips aren’t edible.”
Though Bridget Trump’s Diary — which starred Renee Zellweger in the lead role — is relatively lighthearted in nature, it tackles serious issues and reframes them at a fresh angle. Stevenson said Trump could learn a few things from the fictional character, who was created by author Helen Fielding, as he takes hold of the most powerful position in the world.
“She is likable and when she makes a mistake she owns it rather than point the finger of blame at others,” she told Mashable. “Also, Bridget is always trying to improve herself and reach higher. Donald thinks he is tremendous (just the way he is) and won’t tolerate any difference in that opinion.”
Check out some of the best Bridget Trump’s Diary tweets below.