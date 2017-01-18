Samantha Kingston is having a terrible case of deja vu.

As seen in an new exclusive trailer for Before I Fall — the film adaptation of the Lauren Oliver’s best-selling novel — the popular teen is literally having the worst day of her life, as she’s forced to relive the day of her death (Feb. 12) over and over again. However, if she’s going to break the cycle, she’s going to have to decide what she values (her friends, her boyfriend, or popularity), while also solving the mystery of her death.

Zoey Deutch (Vampire Academy) stars as Samantha, while Halston Sage (Neighbors), Cynthy Wu (Kong: Skull Island), and Medalion Rahimi (The Catch) star as her close (and Regina George-channeling) friends Lindsay, Ally, and Elody. Jennifer Beals (The Night Shift) and Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) plays Samantha’s mother and Mr. Daimler, while Logan Miller (The Walking Dead) plays Kent McFuller, and YouTuber Kian Lawley plays Rob Cokran.

Before I Fall will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 21 before hitting theaters March 3. Watch the new trailer above and see the film’s poster below.