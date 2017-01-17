Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is lacing up his sneakers for a White Men Can’t Jump remake.

EW has confirmed that Fox is developing a remake of the 1992 Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes basketball comedy, with Barris writing and producing the project.

The original film was written and directed by Ron Shelton and starred Harrelson and Snipes as rival Los Angeles area streetballers. They soon join forces to hustle other unsuspecting players who assume Harrelson’s Billy Hoyt can’t play because he’s white. Co-starring was Rosie Perez as Hoyt’s fesity girlfriend Gloria, an aspiring Jeopardy competitor.

Giving Barris an assist on the film are Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil and someone who knows a lot about dunking, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin. The duo, alongside their partner Noah Weinstein, will also produce the project through their company Mortal Media.

The Hollywood Reporter first posted the news.