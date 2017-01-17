Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me sets summer release date

One icon, several years of embattled production, a revolving door of planned release dates, and two teaser trailers later, the long-delayed Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me has landed a distributor.

Lionsgate and Morgan Creek Entertainment announced Tuesday the film will hit theaters nationwide on June 16 — what would have been the late rapper’s 46th birthday — via the former’s Summit Entertainment label.

Starring newcomer Demetrius Shipp, Jr. in the lead role, All Eyez On Me — a title lifted from Shakur’s fourth studio album, released seven months before his death in 1996 — charts the life and legacy of the hip-hop legend, including his work as an actor, poet and activist, as well as his “prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records” and eventual incarceration, according to a press release.

Across his abbreviated career, Shakur sold more than 75 million records worldwide, including the No. 1-charting singles “California Love” and “How Do U Want It.” He is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7.

The Walking Dead costars Danai Gurira and Lauren Cohan also appear in the film alongside Dominic L. Satana as Suge Knight and recording artist Maino as one of Shakur’s associates, Walter “King Tut” Johnson.

Prior to securing distribution, All Eyez On Me‘s troubled pre-production phase saw a series of directors enter (then exit) the film, including Antoine Fuqua, Carl Franklin, and John Singleton. After a lengthy legal battle between Morgan Creek and Shakur’s mother, Afeni, the rights to the project reverted back to Tupac’s estate in 2015, and veteran music video director Benny Boom signed on to direct.

Originally slated to release on Nov. 11 of last year, All Eyez On Me will now take a theatrical bow on June 16. The film’s debut teaser trailer (above) premiered in June 2016, with a second clip following in September.