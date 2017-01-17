Ricky Gervais reprises The Office role in Life on the Road trailer

You can take David Brent out of The Office, but you can’t take the awkwardness and hilarity out of David Brent.

It’s been nearly 16 years since Ricky Gervais made his debut as David Brent on The Office, the original U.K. version of the comedy he co-created with Stephen Merchant. Now, the man who paved the way for Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) is back and has made the transition from paper company manager to rock star… or wannabe rock star.

The trailer for the upcoming Netflix mockumentary film David Brent: Life on the Road finds Brent once again the subject of a documentary — this time following him in his pursuit of music stardom.

“You think it’s painful to watch? I have to stand next to him,” admits Dom Johnson (Ben Bailey Smith), the rapper in Brent’s band, Foregone Conclusion.

Gervais wrote, directed, and stars in the film, which will be available to stream on Netflix beginning Feb. 10.

Watch the trailer above.