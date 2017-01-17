Reese Witherspoon says the time is right for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon has said before that she’d be up for a third Legally Blonde movie — even saying last year that she’d love to see Elle Woods in the Oval Office — and now the actress says now is the right time for more of everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian.

Witherspoon revisited the idea of a potential Legally Blonde 3 in a recent interview with E! News. “I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it,” she said.

“I do think it’s a good time to do it,” she added. “I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

Witherspoon also discussed what she thinks a Trump presidency will mean for women.

“It’s a great privilege to be a woman in America,” she said. “We have many rights and freedoms that a lot of women don’t have all over the world. I try to celebrate that. I try to live that to its utmost, particularly the freedom of speech, being able to express myself, create shows like this to show how important women are in our world. That’s what I try to focus on.”

Back in August, Witherspoon visited Facebook’s Los Angeles office, where she admitted during a live session that she would be open to making another Legally Blonde film.

“[Legally Blonde] was really fun,” she said. “A lot of people have asked me if we’re going to make another Legally Blonde, and we’re thinking about it.”

Head here for more from Witherspoon’s full E! interview.