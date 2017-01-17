Real Cool Runnings bobsled team needs help to get to 2018 Olympics

The beloved team behind 1993’s Cool Runnings is asking fans to turn their adoration into financial support.

During the 1988 Olympics, Jamaica made its first appearance in the bobsled competition, which ultimately spawned the Disney film, starring John Candy, Doug E. Doug, Leon, Rawle D. Lewis, and Malik Yoba. Now, the real-life Jamaican bobsled team is in search of a coach to train and qualify them for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Comprised of new team members, the group has turned to social media and the internet to raise the necessary money to hire a leader. Team media coordinator Kathleen Pulito has created a GoFundMe campaign, which has a $60,000 goal and has raised more than $1,100.

While the team could possibly qualify for the games without a coach, Pulito shared with Mashable it would be difficult. Current bobsled team member Jazmine Fenlator also stressed the importance of a leader to train the team for the arduous games. “Most of the time we just manage each other and try to hold each other accountable as much as possible,” Fenlator said in the same interview. “But it’s a lot simpler mentally and physically to have someone as a mentor and authoritative figure to keep you motivated as well.”