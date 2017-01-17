In these dark times, the world could really use a big a cappella fandango featuring ladies in matching sparkly outfits. Thankfully, this year will bring Pitch Perfect 3. The third installment in Universal’s huge musical franchise will once again feature the underdogs-turned-winners-turned-underdogs-turned-winners singing group the Barden Bellas. Here’s what else we know about the third Perfect movie:

When

Pitch Perfect 3 is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.

Where

The cast is currently down in Atlanta for rehearsals, production, and roller-skating as seen in Anna Kendrick’s and Brittany Snow’s Instagram posts.

Returning cast

The core Bellas will all be back, including Kendrick, Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee and Hailee Steinfeld. Elizabeth Banks, who produced the first film and directed the sequel, will return on-screen as a cappella commentator Gail but handed directing duties off to Trish Sie (Step Up: All In).

But we won’t see some of the male faces from Perfect films past, most notably Skylar Astin and Ben Platt, who both played members of the Treblemakers. Astin tweeted that the group won’t be featured in the latest film.

New faces

Orange Is the New Black star Ruby Rose is set to join the newest film in a secret role. Meanwhile, Prince protege Andy Allo will play Charity, a member of Dew, a rival group to the Bellas. Soooo, clearly the Bellas will see themselves with some new competition in Perfect 3.