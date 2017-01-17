Filmmaker Don Coscarelli’s much-loved Phantasm horror franchise is being gathered together in a six-disc Blu-ray box set. The Phantasm Collection will be released March 28 and features the recently remastered version of the original Phantasm, that movie’s four sequels — including last year’s David Hartman-directed Phantasm: Ravager — and a sixth disc of bonus features.

One of the most delightfully deranged horror franchises ever created, the Phantasm series concerns the attempts by an ice cream salesman named Reggie (Reggie Bannister) and his younger friend Mike (Michael Baldwin) to thwart the evil Tall Man (the late Angus Scrimm), whose humanity-enslaving plans are assisted by an arsenal of flying (and brain-drilling) metal spheres.

“We are currently in production on new bonus content bringing together cast and crew to look back and celebrate the Phantasm franchise including commentaries and new featurettes,” Coscarelli told EW on Tuesday. “I’m so excited to have all five films included in one box set!”

Watch trailers for Phantasm: Remastered and Phantasm: Ravager above.