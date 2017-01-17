No joke: There is a movie called Clowntergeist

Frightened of clowns and poltergeists? Then you should probably avoid the trailer for… Clowntergeist!

Described as “Clown meets Poltergeist meets It“ the film concerns a college student named Emma with a crippling fear of clowns who comes face to face with her worst nightmares when an evil spirit in the body of a clown is terrorizes the town she calls home. One by one Emma and her friends receive a balloon with the exact time and date of when it will appear to kill them written on it. After receiving her balloon, Emma realizes that she has two days left to live, and must fight against the clock to find a way to survive.

Also, did we mention it’s called… CLOWNTERGEIST????

Watch the film’s new, somewhat disturbing, trailer, above.