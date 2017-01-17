Bob Odenkirk dodges murder, paper cuts in Girlfriend's Day trailer

Greeting cards can comfort us in the wake of personal loss, make us swoon on Valentine’s Day, and inspire fits of laughter at our birthday party. Then there’s the kind found in the new trailer for Netflix’s Girlfriend’s Day, which make some people want to commit murder, sock others on the side of the head, and experiment with paper cuts in unspeakable places all over the human body.

Such is the bloody state of affairs in the preview for the upcoming debut narrative feature from documentarian Michael Paul Stephenson, which teases a quirky version of modern day California, where a new holiday, Girlfriend’s Day, throws the life of a greeting card writer into total chaos.

Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk plays Ray Wentworth, “once a king of the wordsmith world, and now a down-on-his-luck romance card writer” who, “in an effort to recapture the feelings that once made him the greatest, [becomes] entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card” for the fledgling holiday, according to the film’s official synopsis.

“They’re killing people over a new holiday,” Rich Sommer, who plays Buddy, tells Ray in the clip above, shortly before the latter confronts a mysterious figure who threatens him with a gun. Later, a pair of assailants mull over the most effective place to slash a piece of paper over Ray’s skin: “How about the pee-hole?” one asks as the other cackles at the thought.

Amber Tamblyn, Natasha Lyonne, Ed Begley Jr., Stacy Keach, June Diane Raphael, Andy Richter, Girls actor Alex Karpovsky, and Stephanie Courtney (Flo from Progressive’s famous marketing campaign) costar in the film’s ensemble cast. Odenkirk co-wrote the film’s script with his Mr. Show With Bob and David collaborator Eric Hoffman and filmmaker Philip Zlotorynski.

Cozy up to Girlfriend’s Day when it hits Netflix Feb. 14. Watch its full trailer above.