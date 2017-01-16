Margot Robbie transforms into figure skater Tonya Harding for biopic role

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Margot Robbie is at it again!

The Australian actress was spotted Monday on the set of her upcoming Tonya Harding biopic, looking absolutely transformed for the role.

Wearing a pair of high-waisted ’90s jeans, a marbled blue sweater and sporting a wildly curled blonde wig, Robbie, 26, looked every bit the part of the disgraced former figure skater.

Robbie seemed to be sporting some face prosthetics — as well as a body suit — to further look like Harding for the film about the events leading up to the 1994 attack of rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. The movie will follow Harding’s story as she trains for the ’94 Winter Olympics before her ex-husband intervenes and tries to sabotage Kerrigan.

This is the first time Robbie is spotted back at work since her surprise secret wedding to longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley in Australia.

The infamous event made headlines for its brutality and tale of rival ice princesses. Kerrigan was attacked by a hit-man after an Olympic practice session in the hopes of breaking her leg and sidelining her for the upcoming Winter Games.

Hired by Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly (played by Sebastian Stan) and her bodyguard, the hit-man struck while cameras were rolling, making the attack wildly publicized and known for the grueling moment captured on camera in which Kerrigan sits on the floor crying while repeatedly asking, “Why?”

The hit man, however, was unable to break her right leg and Kerrigan went on to win silver in the Olympics while Harding placed 8th. Harding avoided serving prison time for the attack after Gillooly took a plea bargain in exchange for implicating her, but she was placed on probation for three years, sentenced to 500 hours of community service and fined $160,000.

Fans will have to wait to see how accurate Robbie’s portrayal is, however, as the film isn’t slated for release until 2018.

