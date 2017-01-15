Rebel Wilson has adorable Pitch Perfect reunion with Ben Platt

The Barden University reunion class has grown by one.

She might’ve missed out on Ben Platt’s Skylar Astin/Anna Camp sandwich late last year, but Rebel Wilson hit all the right notes during a recent visit to her Pitch Perfect costar’s Broadway dressing room.

The actress posed for an adorable photo with Platt backstage at his hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, which opened to stellar reviews in December.

“So proud of @BenSPLATT crushing Broadway!” Wilson tweeted Saturday. “Flew in especially to see him tonight… ”

So proud of @BenSPLATT crushing Broadway! Flew in especially to see him tonight x #Tony pic.twitter.com/zCtpJ64qjn — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 15, 2017

Platt, 23, responded to Wilson’s post shortly thereafter, tweeting “Oh how I adore you, Rebs.”

Oh how I adore you, Rebs. ❤️ https://t.co/wcItx42rWW — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) January 15, 2017

Though Platt appeared alongside Wilson in the first two Pitch Perfect films — worldwide hits upon their respective releases in 2012 and 2015 — Astin has said the all-male a capella group The Treblemakers (members of which he and Platt played) will not appear in the planned threequel, due to hit theaters Dec. 22.