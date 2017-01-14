While hard at work finishing up Logan before the film’s world premiere later this month, director James Mangold shared a clip of the studio orchestra performing parts of Marco Beltrami’s original score.

Things seem to get pretty intense for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, as the clip highlights a syncopated rhythm layered with dissonant chords. Mangold posted the clip from “the Newman Stage” online via Twitter.

Beltrami previously composed music for a number of comic book-based films, like Mangold’s The Wolverine, Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, Jimmy Hayward’s Jonah Hex, Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, and Guillermo del Toro’s Blade II. He’s earned two Oscar nominations over the course of his career for his work on The Hurt Locker and 3:10 to Yuma.

Listen to his latest effort below.

Jackman recently released a new plot description for Logan, which takes place in a near future when “a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X [Patrick Stewart] in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

Dafne Keen plays Laura/X-23, Stephen Merchant plays Caliban, Boyd Holbrook plays Pierce, and Richard E. Grant plays Rice, while The Reavers are also confirmed characters.

The film will debut at the Berlin International Film Festival ahead of its theatrical opening on March 3.