Chevrolet debuts life-size LEGO Batmobile

The new Batmobile is a Chevy.

Chevrolet unveiled a life-size version of the Dark Knight’s signature ride at the North American International Auto Show on Saturday, inspired by Batman’s Speedwagon in The LEGO Batman Movie.

The ride is made up of 344,187 LEGO bricks, which were connected over 1,833 hours. It stands at nearly seven feet tall and 17 feet in length and weighs 1,695.5 pounds.

The car also makes an appearance in a new Chevy TV spot that uses “not actors” but rather “real LEGO mini-figures” to determine the kind of person who might ride the Batmobile.

“Probably someone with self-esteem issues,” says one figure, much to LEGO Batman’s dismay.

Watch below.

Will Arnett voices the Caped Crusader in The LEGO Batman Movie, which also features Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Michael Cera as Robin, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, and Ralph Fiennes as Alfred.

The LEGO Batman Movie arrives in theaters Feb. 10.