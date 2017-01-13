Star Wars will not digitally recreate Carrie Fisher for next film

Lucasfilm has shot down rumors that future Star Wars films will use digital recreations of Carrie Fisher, who died last month.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” reads a statement posted Friday on StarWars.com. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

Fisher’s unexpected death last month had left fans wondering whether the future Star Wars films would employ the same technology used to portray a young Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin (the late Peter Cushing) in December’s Rogue One.

Before her death, Fisher had already finished her work on the upcoming Episode VIII, currently slated to be released on Dec. 15. EW previously reported that Fisher’s death will spell some changes for Colin Trevorrow’s Episode IX, which is still being written.

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, the day before her mother, 84-year-old Debbie Reynolds, also died.