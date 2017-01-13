Trailblazing Hollywood stuntwoman Paula Dell dies at 90

Paula Dell, a pioneering stuntwoman and acrobat who was once shot out of a cannon in Thoroughly Modern Millie as Carol Channing’s stand-in, died Monday, according to her son Randy Boelsems. She was 90 years old.

In her nearly 40-year Hollywood career, Dell served as stunt double for Julie Andrews in Star! (1968) and Jaclyn Smith on the original Charlie’s Angels series. Dell also did work for Camelot (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Airplane! (1980), Mystery Men (1999), and more.

“Paula was a true stunt legend, in a day when women didn’t really even have a chance to do stunts,” the Stuntwomen’s Association of Motion Pictures said in a Facebook statement. “She was very active in our group until just a few years ago. If you are a working stuntwoman today, you owe part of your career to her! She was a genuinely kind person and she loved the legacy that is SWAMP. RIP to a legend who helped pave the way for every stuntwoman out there.”

Dell was born Paula Adele Unger Boelsems to Ralph and Clayton Unger of Longmont, Colorado, in 1926. By 1935, the family moved to California. There, she flourished, graduating from Stephens College and USC, and becoming Queen of Venice’s Muscle Beach. Dell was also an international acrobatic judge and a teacher.

Dell is survived by her son Randy, her sister Rosalie Cloud, two granddaughters (Emily and Gracie), six nieces, and four nephews.