By the beard of Zeus! Chris Pratt revealed the movie magic behind his Castaway scruff game in Passengers through a new time-lapse video posted to Instagram.

“What would take a normal team a couple hours takes my #passengersmovie hair and makeup team only 60 seconds,” he wrote. But really it took the team about two hours, according to a BuzzFeed profile of the actor.

The beard is tied to a major twist in Passengers that was intentionally kept out of the marketing campaign, so we won’t dive into that for those who haven’t seen the film. Suffice it to say, though, you can’t live for years on a lonely spacecraft without bringing out your inner Robin Crusoe.

Watch the video below.

What would take a normal team a couple hours takes my #passengersmovie hair and makeup team only 60 seconds! A video posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Jan 12, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Jennifer Lawrence co-stars in Passengers, directed by Morten Tyldum. The plot centers around a malfunction on a colony space craft on a decades-long journey that forces two passengers out of their sleep pods years before arrival.