Octavia Spencer buys out Hidden Figures screening for low-income families

Octavia Spencer is offering a free screening of her film Hidden Figures on Friday to support families in need in the Los Angeles area.

The actress bought out the 8 p.m. screening at a Baldwin Hills movie theater for the Martin Luther King Day weekend, she announced in an Instagram post.

“If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come,” Spencer wrote. “It’s first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend Pass the word.”

Spencer opened up about her mother, Dellsena Spencer, during The Jess Cagle Interview.

“She taught us to see people as people. All people,” she said. “Taught us to understand our place in the world. And our place in the world is, if you want to be a leader, you can be that. There was no glass ceiling until I got into the real world and realized there are glass ceilings everywhere!”

Spencer stars alongside Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae in the film about the unsung African-American women behind NASA’s first successful space missions. Hidden Figures was nominated for two Golden Globes, including for Spencer’s performance.

See Spencer’s full Instagram post above.