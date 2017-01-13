Logan synopsis teases 'weary' Wolverine, mysterious young mutant

The future isn’t looking too bright for Wolverine. The first official plot synopsis for Logan, released online by Hugh Jackman, notes a bleak final chapter to the actor’s stint as the titular mutant.

The description reads, “In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.”

Patrick Stewart reprises his role of Charles Xavier for Logan, while the “young mutant” is Laura (a.k.a. X-23), played by Dafne Keen. As for the “dark forces,” Boyd Holbrook’s Pierce and The Reavers were confirmed to be the villains of the film.

See Jackman’s post on Facebook below.

Stephen Merchant also plays the albino tracker mutant Caliban, while Richard E. Grant plays “Rice.” Fox screened 40 minutes of the film for press in December, while Logan will have its world premiere at the end of the month at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Jackman has long pegged Logan, directed and co-written by The Wolverine‘s James Mangold, as his final outing as the character — despite any urgings from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Logan will be released in theaters this March 3.